AUSTIN (KXAN) – After an Austin City Council approval last week, new fencing regulation designed to improve child and wildlife safety will go into effect July 31, according to the city’s Development Services Department.

Per the changed ordinance, newly constructed fences may not include “certain dangerous fence designs,” including spiked pickets, bars and other decorative features that extend above the top horizontal bar of the fence.

“This is primarily a safety issue to help protect children; utility and construction workers; and pets and wildlife that may either fall on a fence or maybe attempt to climb or jump over a fence and are at risk of being entrapped or impaled on the spiked features on the fence,” said Daniel Word, an Assistant Director with the Development Services Department.

Word said there was also a tragic incident in 2018 in Georgetown where a child died after being entrapped on a rod-iron fence with spiked pickets above the top rail.

Razor-like fences are also not permitted nor are barbed wire fences, unless they are enclosing an airport.

The new ordinance does not apply retroactively apply to existing fences around Austin. Although, if someone were to replace more than 50% of an existing fence that does not comply with the ordinance, the entire fence must be replaced to abide by the new ordinance, Word said.