New Austin camp encourages girls to consider construction careers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ramona Gonzalez solders copper pipe together as practice for the lamp she's building at the National Association of Women in Construction camp on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. ( KXAN /Chris Davis)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ramona Gonzalez solders copper pipe together as practice for the lamp she's building at the National Association of Women in Construction camp on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. ( KXAN /Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifteen middle-school-age girls are spending the week learning valuable skills as a precursor to possible careers in the construction industry.

The group will build and wire their own lamps, pour concrete and build a free library stand over the course of the week in a bid from the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) to recruit more girls into the industry early.

"There's just not a lot of talk about what opportunities are out there, and that's kind of our goal is to show the kids what else there could be," said Jordan Moore, a specialist at plumbing supplier Ferguson Enterprises and board member at NAWIC's Austin chapter.

This is the first camp of its kind the organization has put on in Texas, and it comes at a time when contractors say they can't find enough workers.

A recent Associated General Contractors of America report showed construction firms expanded their workforces across much of the country between April 2018 and April 2019, with Dallas-area companies creating the second-most jobs in the nation at 9,200.

"At the same time, many firms report they would have hired even more employees if only they could find enough qualified workers," said Ken Simonson, the association's chief economist.

Meanwhile, women represent just 10% of the construction industry workforce, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's lower than any other industry the agency tracks.

NAWIC hopes to convince the next generation of girls that working in the construction sector is a good way to build a career.

On KXAN News Today, a girl at camp explains why she's not worried about going into a male-dominated field like construction.