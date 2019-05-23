New Austin building expected to be massive upgrade at site of old Highland Mall

AUSTIN (KXAN/ABJ) — The Austin Business Journal got the first glimpse into the city of Austin’s new Planning and Development Center on the site of the former Highland Mall campus.

The mixed-use project in north central Austin, off Airport Boulevard, is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2020, according to ABJ writer Erin Edgemon. The building will house 750 city of Austin employees, and is the first of four office buildings planned for the property.

Photo from Gensler

Redleaf Properties LLC. has partnered with property owner Austin Community College on the redevelopment.

The idea is to create a one-stop shop for real estate professionals, hopefully making it easier to navigate the bureaucratic process when building or renovating in the city, according to the ABJ.

