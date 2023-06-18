Sign Bar in east Austin will honor legendary Austin businesses with more than 75 signs. (Courtesy Chad Wadsworth)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new bar in east Austin honors the city’s history with dozens of signs from bars and restaurants of Austin’s past and present.

Sign Bar is decorated with more than 75 signs from new and old Austin establishments like Nutty Brown Cafe, Dart Bowl, Catfish Parlor, I Luv Video and other Austin spots.

The bar was built in an east Austin closed automobile service station and has indoor, outdoor and patio spaces for guests.

Founder Matt Luckie said the bar started 10 years ago as a passion project of collecting bar and restaurant signs from forgotten city bars and restaurants.

“By collaborating with local artists, signmakers, interior designers and fabricators, we have created a concept not only unique to Austin and Texas, but the country as a whole,” Luckie said in a release. “We are excited to have guests in to see the space come to life and reminisce on some of Austin’s most iconic spots.”

Next door to Sign Bar is a maze that will be decorated with seasonally-changing lights and decor.

The bar is located at 9909 FM 969, Austin. The bar is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays through Sundays.