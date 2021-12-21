New art installation at AUS takes travelers to fictional worlds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new art installation welcoming holiday travelers to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The installation is called “Interimaginary Departures” and is located between Gates 12 and 14. The interactive piece was created by Brooklyn-based artist Janet Zweig.

The piece uses audio and visuals designed to transport travelers to fictional worlds.

Destinations included the Wizard of Oz’s Emerald City and Peter Pan’s Neverland.

A new art installation is at ABIA. (Courtesy: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

“The opportunity to transform a hold room in an airport into a magical space has never been offered to an artist,” wrote Zweig, in the project’s design narrative. “It will be a one-of-a-kind artwork and will distinguish the airport as a unique location for experiential art and a place with a playful sense of humor.”

“Being dedicated to sharing exciting and unique art with the public is part of what makes Austin special,” said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager over the SD23 Mobility Outcome. “This piece, in particular, celebrates Austin’s ‘weird’ spirit while also recognizing our continually expanding role in the tech industry.”

The piece was commissioned by the City of Austin’s Art in Public Places Program and funded through Austin-Bergstrom International’s Terminal Expansion Capital Improvement Budget.