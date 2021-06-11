New April data from Austin airport points to a busy summer

Austin

by: Clare O'Connor

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport say if you have a flight before 8 a.m. to get to the airport t least 3 hours early to navigate the check-in process and security checkpoints. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport say if you have a flight before 8 a.m. to get to the airport t least 3 hours early to navigate the check-in process and security checkpoints.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the number of Americans getting vaccinated has increased in the past several months, so has the number of people flocking to airports.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport released its statistics Friday on travel data from April. The number of passengers flying at ABIA was up 1,660.3% in April of this year compared to April 2020. This means 841,089 more passengers, according to ABIA officials.

However, passenger traffic from January through April was down compared to last year by just under 30%.

Southwest saw the most customers returning in April, 283,394 passengers, which is up 1,365.6% compared to the same time last year. American Airlines came in second with 191,366 passengers.

Airport officials are encouraging passengers get to ABIA with enough time as the summer months are expected to be the busiest of the year.

