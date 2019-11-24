New APD unit RISE gives back to community with Thanksgiving event

Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — APD’s newly established RISE unit gave back to their community with a special event Sunday.

There was plenty of food to go around at the event at Dolores Catholic Church on Montopolis Drive, with church volunteers handed out Thanksgiving dinners.

Kids were kept busy with face painting and a coloring station, and they had the chance to win bicycles through a raffle.

Picture: Evan L’Roy/KXAN

RISE, which stands for Region 3 Innovative Safety Engagement, was set up in September to “reduce violent crime and reduce crime in general in the Riverside area.”

The unit targets a specific area and work on chronic issues, rather than going from one 911 call to another, over and over again.

