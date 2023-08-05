AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced it was offering bonuses to new cadets.

“The updated pay range for police officers has increased to $65,411.00 – $109,382.00, and officers may qualify to earn additional monthly pay incentives such as shift differential for working nights/evenings, bilingual pay, and education pay. Overtime opportunities are available, and base pay increases further as officers promote,” APD said.

The department said it was hiring multiple upcoming academy classes through 2024 and that prior law enforcement experience was not required to apply.

“The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for qualified men and women who have the heart and desire to serve and protect our diverse and growing Austin community,” APD said.

According to a release, new cadets beginning with the 152nd class starting in February 2024 would receive a financial incentive of up to a total of $15,000.

The bonuses will be paid out as cadets reach certain milestones in their training:

$2,500 for beginning the cadet academy

$5,000 following completion of the APD cadet training academy as shown through TCOLE certification

$2,500 following completion of APD field training

$5,000 following successful completion of the APD probationary period

The APD Recruiting team said it was hosting an Academy Demo Recruiting Event at the Public Safety Training Campus on Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

APD said for more information or to sign up, call APD Recruiting at 512-974-4211 or via email at APDRecruiting@austintexas.gov.