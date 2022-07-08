AUSTIN (KXAN) — Algae samples collected last week from sites on Lady Bird Lake and at Emma Long Park contained a neurotoxin, the city of Austin says.

The samples were collected from Lady Bird Lake on June 27 and from Emma Long Park on June 29. All of them contained Homoanatoxin.

Meanwhile, samples collected from Walsh Tarlton and Jessica Hollis Park did not contain any toxins.

The city cautions that harmful algae may be present in other locations due to the hot temperatures. People and pets should avoid swimming in areas with algae or in water that is warm, stagnant or has a scum or film.

Homoanatoxin is similar to Dihydroanatoxin, which was detected earlier this summer at Red Bud Isle, according to a spokesperson for the city’s watershed protection department.

The city announced last month it will spend roughly $300,000 on treatment and testing of water after the toxic blue-green algae was discovered at Red Bud Isle.

At the time, the city said it would be treating the water with Phoslock, which cuts off nutrients to the algae and keeps it from spreading.

Harmful algae has also been detected in Lady Bird Lake, Lake Austin and Barton Creek in previous years. The Lower Colorado River Authority also detected harmful algae in other Highland Lakes last year.