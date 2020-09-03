Network issues plaguing Austin-Bergstrom airpoirt ticket counters Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the long Labor Day weekend on the way, people heading to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport might hit a little snag during their travel.

The airport tweeted Thursday morning that “network issues” are impacting some of the airlines’ ticket counters, and travelers should prepare to spend a little extra time in check-in lines while the issue is resolved.

This likely will mean delays at ticket counters but not security checkpoints. The airport’s website that tracks the time it takes to get through the checkpoints shows you can get through any of the checkpoints in less than 10 minutes.