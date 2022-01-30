Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ cast to bring high-flying performance to Austin this June

The Cheer Live 2022 Tour, feature cast members from the Netflix hit docuseries “Cheer,” will perform at the Moody Center in June. (Courtesy: Live Nation Entertainment)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After tumbling their way into stardom, the cast of Netflix’s “Cheer” will bring their high-flying routines to Austin this summer as part of the cast’s Cheer Live 2022 Tour.

Cheerleaders and squad members from both Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College will perform at the Moody Center at 7:30 p.m. on June 12, Live Nation Entertainment announced Friday. Presale for the event begins Tuesday at 10 a.m., while the general sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The two-season Netflix sports docuseries launched in January 2020 and follows squad members of Navarro College, a community college based in Corsicana, Texas. The series follows head coach Monica Aldama leading her team in preparations for the National Cheerleading Championship, held each year in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Season two, which premiered Jan. 12, followed Navarro College and competitor Trinity Valley Community College as each team prepared for the national championships and dealt with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast members scheduled to perform on tour include Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas and others. Coaches Aldama and Andy Cosferent serve as the creative leads behind Cheer Live.

More information on Cheer Live and tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.