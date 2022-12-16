AUSTIN (KXAN) — R&B and neo-soul artist UMI and Mexican-American singer DannyLux will be performing for the fifth annual “Hi, How Are You Day” in just a few weeks.

The Hi, How Are You Project (HHAYP) nonprofit puts on the event every year, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit’s mission of promoting mental health awareness through thoughtful media, events and educational resources.

Hi, How Are You Day 2023 is presented by American Campus Communities and will take place at Emo’s Austin on Jan. 22. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Emo’s website.

The nonprofit was created in 2018 and named for the late, beloved artist and world-renowned musician Daniel Johnston’s famous mural at Guadalupe and 21st Streets. The mural depicts a frog named Jeremiah with the words “Hi, How Are You” sprawled above him.

UMI is a singer with roots in R&B and neo-soul and an advocate for meditation and mental health. She’s famous for her song “Remember Me,” which has over 130 million streams on Spotify.

DannyLux is a California native Mexican-American who is reinventing traditional corridos and sierreño through a Chicano rocker lens. He received a 2022 Billboard Latin Music Award nomination.

Past HHAY Day performers include Grouplove, Cage the Elephant, The Flaming Lips, Tunde Adebimpe, Spoon, Yo La Tengo, The Black Angels, and more. Many of them collaborated with Johnston during his career.

HHAYP said in a press release it’s in a unique position to help college-aged students thrive, learn and develop in a healthy and positive environment.

In collaboration with College Student Mental Wellness Advocacy Coalition, HHAYP will release its inaugural Thriving College Students Index on the day of the concert. It aims to better understand college-aged students and raise awareness around the importance and impact of mental wellness on this population.

The survey of nearly 20,000 individuals was conducted in partnership with Ipsos, a global leader in market research and will be available in January 2023.

Find out more about the nonprofit and Hi, How Are You Day at hihowareyou.org.