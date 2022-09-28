AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nelly, Grammy-Award-winning rapper, will return to his hometown to headline Longhorn City Limits ahead of UT’s kickoff Saturday against West Virginia.

The concert is free and Nelly is scheduled to take the stage at the LBJ Lawn at 5 p.m. The lawn will open at 3 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Nelly was born in Austin and has been active in the entertainment industry since 1993 when he joined St. Lunatics, a Midwest hip-hop group. He was later signed to Universal Records in 1999.

Some of his most recognizable songs include “Hot in Herre,” “Just a Dream,” and Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” featuring the rapper on a remix of the song.

Longhorn City Limits started in 2018 as a way to improve the overall gameday experience outside of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

After the game, a silent disco will feature three live DJs, and participants will receive a pair of wireless headphones and the ability to choose between three different channels.