AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.

They’re concerned about speeding, signals and lighting in the area of State Highway 45 and Escarpment Boulevard.

There are around 23,000 drivers who travel through this section of SH-45 every day.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows there have been 11 crashes this year along 45. That’s about twice as many as this time last year.

One-third of the crashes this year are at the intersection with Escarpment.

Cherri Larson lives nearby. She said she wants to see more signs warning drivers there is a traffic light coming up.

“If you’re not familiar with the area, you probably don’t expect there to be a stoplight on this highway right in the middle of this highway,” she said.

“This area is growing, there’s more and more and more houses being built, and people moving here, and people that are unfamiliar with the area. And you know, we don’t want to have to hear about more rollovers.”

Last month, the city decided to remove the flashing yellow arrows for the north and south left turns, meaning those needing to turn left will not have the option to yield and will need to wait for the green light.

The city said the change was made because of the limited sight distance on Escarpment. It said it’ll improve safety by reducing the risk of crashes.