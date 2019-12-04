Neighbors say Hamilton Pool is at risk of contamination from proposed RV park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors in western Travis County are concerned about a proposed 80-plot RV park currently being considered by the commissioners court.

They say the process is being rushed through without safety and security considerations of nearby landmarks and the general public.

The proposed Bentree RV resort, an 90 pad site for recreational vehicles, project is located on undeveloped land less than a mile from the Hamilton Pool Preserve.

An opposition group made up of concerned citizens, called Protect Hamilton Pool, say there are a number of threats to the natural body of water including groundwater contamination from septic tanks, chemical runoff into the pool and increased traffic, light and noise pollution.

“The ecosystem is fragile, the water is fragile,” said Angelica Johnsen, who is an active constituent in the Protect Hamilton Pool project.

According to official Travis County documents, the project would be reviewd by the commercial site plan process, which ensures environmental, transportational and dramaine impacts are addressed.

Documents show the Commissioner’s Court is considering exempting the Bentree RV resort to platting and approving the development permit on the basis that the the application is similar to other subdivision plat requirements.

Concerned neighbors take issue with this potential exemption.

“We want them to go through the requirements as everyone shall with a project this dense,” Johnsen said.

