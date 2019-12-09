Neighbors report mass mailbox theft in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors in a west Austin neighborhood woke up Sunday morning to find their mail stolen right from their mailbox in an apparent case of mass mail theft.

Jim Barrilleaux, who lives on Peregrine Drive in the Woodhaven neighborhood, said he noticed his mailbox was wide open. When he walked outside, he noticed nearly every mailbox down the street had also been sifted through.

“We were expecting new credit cards. We’re probably going to have to have those cards cancelled,” Barrilleaux said. “Every single mailbox was open.”

RING doorbell camera footage shows a white, 4-door pickup truck driving slowly down the street. Someone on foot follows right behind, stopping at each house, presumably to snatch the mail.

Neighbors have filed a police report with the Austin Police Department. Detectives on the case were not immediately available to comment.

