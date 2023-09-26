AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors living near the site of a planned rock crushing plant in east Austin said they’re worried about the impact on their air quality at a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality public meeting Tuesday.

The location of the plant is at 300 Edwin Lane, which is less than two miles away from more than 250 single-family homes.

The TCEQ decided to move forward with the approval process for the plant in April.

According to TCEQ, Ranger Excavating Inc. applied to register the rock crushing plant under the Air Quality Standard Permit for Permanent Rock and Concrete Crushers.

At least 100 neighbors left comments on TCEQ’s website back in April saying why they didn’t want the permit to be approved for the plant. On Tuesday, neighbors said they have dealt with dust from other temporary rock-crushing plants in the area.

Furthermore, those neighbors said at the meeting that exposure to the dust could make people sick.

KXAN reached out to Ranger Excavating for comment, and we will update this article once we receive a response. Additionally, TCEQ told KXAN Ranger Excavating has met all the technical requirements for a standard permit.