Neighbors complain their mail isn’t making it to its destination from Austin post office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of Austinites say their mail never made it to its destination when it was sent through the Balcones Post Office on Jollyville Road.

According to U.S. Postal Inspector Jarrod Resendez, the postal collection box in front of the Balcones Post Office was tampered with on Friday, May 24.

“To protect out customers, the box was immediately removed and has since been replaced,” Resendez wrote in a statement. “At this point, we have no way of knowing what, if any mail pieces were stolen, but we strongly encourage any customers who believe they are the victim of mail theft to report it to our agency at www.uspis.gov or by calling our hotline at 877-876-2455.”

Several neighbors, however, told KXAN their mail was lost before the May 24th incident.

“I mailed bills on May 8th that were due on the 15th and got letters about the 24th or 25th that they’d never arrived to where they were supposed to go,” said Jan Johnson.

After receiving late notices from her bank and phone company, Johnson posted on Nextdoor, asking if any of her neighbors had experienced similar issues with the Balcones Post Office.

“People came out of the woodwork,” Johnson said. I think it’s been about 60 people now that have responded with the same and worse examples.”

One of her neighbors, who asked not to be named, told KXAN his mail has been lost several times over the past year when he sends it from the drop box off Jollyville Road.

“It’s obvious that there’s a problem there, and it needs to be corrected,” the man said. “The post office is a trusted institution. For it to be mismanaged, is the only word I can use, it’s quite a compromise of people’s confidence in them.”

KXAN asked the postal service about the complaints of mail being lost before the mail drop off box was tampered with, but had not received a response as of Monday evening.