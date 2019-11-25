Neighborhood survey launching to study, turn the tide of displacement in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The weekend of Nov. 16, volunteers gathered to start the initial outreach for a project that aims to survey neighborhoods across east Austin. This “Neighborhood Survey project” is a collaboration between community organization Austin Justice Coalition and Huston-Tillotson University.

The plan is to survey people living in east Austin as well as areas like Pflugerville and Manor where people displaced from the city commonly move to. The group is particularly focused on how people of color experience their neighborhoods and are impacted by displacement.

Kendra Garrett, the Co-lead of the Complete Communities Initiative with AJC, explained that while AJC was originally focused on criminal justice reform, they have started branching out to issues like housing and displacement because they see “a lot of overlap.”

“The Complete Communities Initiative seeks to do two things: undo the legacy of segregation [in Austin] and how to heal our community,” Garrett said.

She added that the group doing the survey ultimately aims to “create policy here from the community in ways that talk about how we planned our city for the last 90 years and how has that affected black and brown families that are still here, and even the ones that were displaced over the last several decades.”

Garrett continued that this study looks to ask: “how can Austin be a pretty inclusive, equitable, just city for all residents?”

East Austin is an area full of rich history for Austin’s African American community, who were forced there by segregationist policies in the 1920s. Today, gentrification is now pushing many of those families out and east Austin has become a “hot real estate market” seeing the largest increases in property value in all of Travis County.

“The city plan in 1928 designed a very segregated city and it’s been that way until today. We still have wealthier white residents living in the west side and poorer brown and black families that live on the east side,” Garrett said. “And we haven’t ever really addressed that in a real and tangible way, and we want to open that conversation, have people have really honest conversations about how can we fix this if we want to imagine Austin to be culturally and economically viable.”

Austin Justice Coalition says their Neighborhood Survey builds off the previous work of the UT Austin “Uprooted” study commissioned by the city council.

Gentrification, the UT researchers behind “Uprooted” say, is a process where lower-income residents are displaced, the physical state of the neighborhood is transformed, and the culture of the character in the neighborhood is changed. The displacement, they said, is the side effect of changes that are generally viewed as negative.

The UT researchers tracked where gentrification was happening in Austin, finding what many had suspected: that the eastern crescent of the city was where the most gentrification was happening and where the most vulnerable neighborhoods are. These researchers also encouraged the council to meet with individual neighborhoods to find a solution that is best for each area.

A map of the Census Tracts in Austin most vulnerable to displacement based on 2016 numbers. Image from UT Austin Uprooted Full Report 2018.

That’s where AJC and HTU come in. Their plan is to have three phases of the survey. The first will be extensive outreach to the community and door-to-door visits, which has already started.

“We want to hear from the community — What do you like about your community? What don’t you like about your community? How long have you been there?” Garrett explained.

She sais the goal is to collect “oral data” of people’s lives and how they want to see their community.

AJC expects this project will continue into next year. They are looking to learn about “how to revitalize a part of a city without displacing folks” and how it might be possible to get people who have been displaced from the city to return.

Garrett said the last phase of this survey will be crafting city policy based on their results.

“So we’re in it for the long haul,” Garrett emphasized.

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, whose district is in east Austin, commented on this survey effort in a statement to KXAN: