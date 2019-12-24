Neighborhood rejuvenates central Austin tradition of ’37th Street Lights’

KXAN Photojournalist Tim Holcomb produced this story on Austin’s 37th Street Lights.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “Keep Austin Weird” tradition of the 37th Street lights brightened lives for decades in central Austin, but at the start of the 2010s, the neighborhood at the center of the 37th Street lights went through some changes.

After a changing of the guard of long-time residents and renters in the neighborhood, the holiday tradition is finishing the decade strong.

Take a tour through this holiday spectacle in the above video.

If you missed out on the lights before Christmas, don’t worry. The 37th Street lights are open every night until New Year’s Day starting at 6 p.m.

Visitors can either walk or drive down the street to enjoy the display. However, most say walking through the neighborhood is a more enjoyable experience.

The 37th Street lights website says the best views are between Guadalupe Street and Home Street, and that the best house is actually on the corner of 35th Street and Cedar Street just around the corner at the end of the block. You can get there by entering 519 West 37th St, Austin, TX 78705 or La Tazza Fresca into your GPS.

Organizers do accept donations to help fund this experience. They prefer donations of equipment, including LED Christmas lights, extensions cords, and weird sculptures.