AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman said workers from the Austin Code Department removed dozens of yellow signs this weekend that she and her neighbors placed along a busy stretch of West Oltorf Street in south Austin advising drivers to “slow down.”

Janet Mash shared photos with KXAN showing a worker in an Austin Code Compliance truck going down the street Saturday picking up the “slow down” signs. The removal happened two days after KXAN reported on the reasons behind the display.

Last week 100 signs went up between South First Street and South Lamar Blvd. after neighbors coordinated the display following a hit-and-run last year that injured Mash’s teenage son on his bicycle.

A spokesperson for the Austin Code Department confirmed that two anonymous complaints came in Saturday about the signs being posted in the public right-of-way.

“An inspector observed approximately 68 signs in the public right-of-way,” the spokesperson said in a statement Monday afternoon. “The inspector consulted with his supervisor and confirmed the signs were in violation of City Ordinance 25-10-104 which authorizes the removal and disposal of the signage. At that time the inspector proceeded to remove signs from the public right-of-way.”

This stretch of West Oltorf, though, is set to undergo some safety improvements, according to the Austin Transportation Department (ATD). Sometime this spring, a spokesperson said crews will begin work on adding curve warning signs, advisory speed signs, raised pavement marks and refreshed striping.

ATD also classified Oltorf between Lamar and Pleasant Valley Road as part of its High-Injury Network, which includes city streets where the highest concentration of serious injuries and fatal crashes happen in Austin.

ATD staff members will look into putting up electronic speed signs called Dynamic Speed Display Devices along Oltorf, too. The city recently started rotating 14 of these signs throughout areas as another way to alert drivers and reduce the risk of serious wrecks.