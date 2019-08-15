Neighbor arrested, accused of breaking into home and planting secret camera

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Wednesday is accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home and planting a recording device in their bathroom.

Austin police were called to Champion Drive just south of Anderson Mill on March 4. Police met with the caller who told them she discovered a strange device behind her bathroom mirror.

She said she was home with construction crews all day as they were remodeling the downstairs bathroom. During construction, she said she found a cut-out hole behind the bathroom mirror and an unknown electronic device with a wireless antenna plugged into a hidden electrical socket. The victim said she did not know what the device was for so she let it be, but took pictures.

According to the victim, a few hours after the device was discovered an interior camera captured a man wearing a green hoodie, khaki pants and dark gloves entering the home through an unlocked back door.

The video showed the suspect head straight for the downstairs bathroom then leave while holding what appeared to be the unknown electronic device.

According to police, a video captured by the victim’s external camera showed a man walking down the street who investigators say shared many similarities with the suspect, from clothing to physical features.

The victims identified the man as their neighbor 50-year-old Michael Sagues.

Investigators say Sagues’ property line is 25-feet away from the spot where the device was discovered in the bathroom. They also said Sagues had a small pool house-like structure that came close to the victim’s property line.

According to police, after reviewing the photos, the device was determined to be a Phylink brand covert wireless camera. They said this brand of camera is capable of capturing video, audio and is capable of being accessed through a local network.

Investigators said this type of camera was discontinued in Jan. 2015. A search of Amazon’s records was conducted for anyone who purchased the particular brand of camera in Austin.

A total of 18 shipments for the camera were made to Austin, two of them under the name Michael Sagues. Both orders were shipped to Sagues’ address on Champion Drive.

Police executed a search of Sagues’ home and found clothing matching the outfit worn by the suspect seen in the surveillance footage. Officers also found a server with two large multi-terabyte hard drives. The server contained digital images of the victims’ home as well as both of them undressing.

Sagues was arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit invasive visual recording. His bail is set at $100,000