Developer dangles big carrot that could yield hundreds of housing units for families making less than $70K

AUSTIN (ABJ) — While Aspen Heights Partners LP is still in the driver’s seat when it comes to redeveloping the former HealthSouth building in downtown Austin, some aspects of the proposed project have changed since we last reported on it.

And now, the Austin-based real estate firm is negotiating with the city over the number of affordable housing units that will be included.

Aspen Heights, which Austin City Council selected early last year as the potential developer of the city-owned sites at 1215 Red River St. and 606 East 12th St., now wants to build two residential high-rises. Previously it had proposed a residential tower and an office tower.

