Need to get rid of your real Christmas tree? Here’s how

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What are you going to do with that tree in your house after Christmas?

If it’s fake, it’ll go back in the box in the garage, but if you have a real one, you have some disposal options.

Starting Dec. 26, City of Austin curbside customers can simply put their tree on the curb. The Austin Resource Center will grab your tree and recycle it into mulch or compost, which keeps it out of the landfill and contributes to the city’s Zero Waste by 2040 initiative.

Curbside customers are asked to put your tree, along with yard trimmings, by 6:30 a.m. on your regular pick-up day. If your tree is taller than six feet, cut it in half before it goes to the curb.

For those without curbside service, you can take your trees to the Zilker Park Polo Fields between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following days:

Saturday, Dec. 28

Sunday, Dec. 29

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Trees sprayed with flocking (fake snow) won’t be accepted, and please be sure to remove all your ornaments. The city asks to not put the tree in a bag. Artificial trees aren’t accepted.

The mulch from the recycled trees collected at the drop-off spot will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to Austin residents on Jan. 16, 2020.

In Georgetown, Texas Disposal Systems customers in the city limits can also put their trees on the curb on their regular yard trimmings pick-up day. They allow for trees to be seven feet tall before they need to be cut into sections.

Georgetown residents can also drop their tree off at the City of Georgetown Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Dr., from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, 2020 at no charge. These trees are also turned into mulch, and available to residents year-round at no charge.

Georgetown officials also said to make sure to recycle boxes and wrapping paper. If they won’t fit in the cart, put them in a box next to the recycling cart, the city says.

Use the yellow “bag-the-bag” recycling bags for cellophane wrap and plastic bags, tie it up and put it in the recycling cart.