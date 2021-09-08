Need an ACL wristband? 1-day passes for 2nd weekend available if you get a COVID-19 shot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want a wristband for a day during the second weekend of ACL? You can get one if you get a COVID-19 shot.

ACL Festival is partnering with Q2 Stadium, VaxTogetherAustin and Walgreens to offer first or second Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, along with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination, on Sept. 10 at Q2 Stadium, located at 10414 McKalla Pl. in Austin.

Get a free COVID vaccine and a FREE #ACLFest 1-Day GA wristband for Weekend 2 (Oct 8, 9, or 10)!



Brought to you by @aclfestival @Q2Stadium @VaxAustin @Walgreens



Fri Sept 10, Q2 Stadium



Appts only: https://t.co/YKvjPqtA8P pic.twitter.com/iPTiy4EGUa — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) September 8, 2021

You have to make an appointment to get a shot, and then by virtue of getting vaccinated, you can claim your wristband good for one day of the festival’s second weekend, Oct. 8-10. Booster shots will not be administered at the clinic.

During the registration process, not only do you pick what time to get your shot, but you also select the day of ACL you want to attend.

ACL organizers offered one-day passes for the first weekend of the festival with a COVID-19 shot clinic Aug. 27 at Q2 Stadium. A negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination is required to attend ACL this year.

Identification isn’t required to get vaccinated, but you’ll need an ID that matches your registration information in order to get your wristband, organizers said.