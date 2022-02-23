Need a warm place to go? Austin reopens cold weather shelters tonight

Fingerless gloves provide the best of both worlds: protection from the cold and the dexterity you need to work, exercise and play.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After temperatures plummeted dramatically behind an arctic cold front, people needing a warm place to go overnight in Austin now have options.

The City of Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office announced on social media that it would reopen cold weather shelters Wednesday night.

Anyone in need of shelter can go to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6-8 p.m. Once there, people will register for a spot and then learn where the shelter is located. Health screenings for COVID-19 will also happen during that registration process, the city noted.

If people would like to find out more information, they’re asked to call the 24/7 hotline at 512-305-4233.

Austin set a record Wednesday for largest temperature swing in a 24-hour period. As of 8:30 a.m., the temperature fell 54 degrees, the most ever, in Austin.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie said the forecast showed it won’t warm up much throughout the day Wednesday, so warmth will be critical to keep the three P’s — people, pets and plants — safe.