AUSTIN (KXAN) — Let the seasonal hiring begin. The United Parcel Service said it plans to hire at least 60,000 people over the weekend in anticipation of a busy holiday shipping season.

“We’re looking to hire about 525 people in the Austin market,” said Matt Lavery, the director of Global Sourcing and Recruiting for UPS.

The three-day hiring event, starting Nov. 4, would include both virtual and in-person interviews.

“We’re trying to make our process as fast and as transparent as possible. Someone can come to our website today, within 25 minutes, get a job offer for 80% of the openings,” Lavery said.

With a tight labor market, Lavery said UPS remains competitive with its starting pay.

“This peak season, it can range between $16 and $30 an hour, depending on the job and the location,” Lavery said.

He added that UPS delivery drivers could make up to $95,000 a year after four years on the job.

The chances of a seasonal job turning into a career path with UPS is something Lavery knows well. He started with UPS as a seasonal package handler in 1991.

Following the 2021 holidays, UPS rehired about 35,000 seasonal employees from the last peak season, about a third of the current workforce was seasonal employees at one time.

“It’s really a pathway from a job to a career,” Lavery said.

Click here to apply.