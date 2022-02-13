Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Clinics offer shots Sunday, Monday

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Navy said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, that it has discharged 23 active duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine, marking the first time it has thrown currently serving sailors out of the military over the mandatory shots. It comes as the number of service members being discharged across the services due to the vaccine begins to climb. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For anyone in need of an initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Austin Public Health is collaborating with community-based organizations to run free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend and Monday.

Clinics are free and available to everyone without the need to register or sign up for an appointment. Patients are not required to bring proof of identification, insurance of citizenship to receive the vaccine.

All APH sites provide Moderna and Pfizer first and second-series vaccines, Johnson & Johnson one-shot doses, third doses for immunocompromised patients and booster shots for all who qualify. Those receiving a second or third dose or a booster shot are asked to bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Travis County Exposition Center 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 7311 Decker Lane, Austin Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 5 and older



Monday, Feb. 14

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 6633 Hwy. 290, Ste. 303, Austin Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 5 and older; Moderna for ages 18 and older



La Mexicana Market 5:30-8:30 p.m. 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 12 and older



La Mexicana Market 5:30-8:30 p.m. 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 12 and older

