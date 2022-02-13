Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Clinics offer shots Sunday, Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For anyone in need of an initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Austin Public Health is collaborating with community-based organizations to run free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend and Monday.
Clinics are free and available to everyone without the need to register or sign up for an appointment. Patients are not required to bring proof of identification, insurance of citizenship to receive the vaccine.
All APH sites provide Moderna and Pfizer first and second-series vaccines, Johnson & Johnson one-shot doses, third doses for immunocompromised patients and booster shots for all who qualify. Those receiving a second or third dose or a booster shot are asked to bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card.
Sunday, Feb. 13
- Travis County Exposition Center
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- 7311 Decker Lane, Austin
- Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 5 and older
Monday, Feb. 14
- African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 6633 Hwy. 290, Ste. 303, Austin
- Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 5 and older; Moderna for ages 18 and older
- La Mexicana Market
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin
- Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 12 and older
- La Mexicana Market
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin
- Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 12 and older
- Poco Loco Supermercado
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- 6305 Cameron Road, Austin
- Vaccine(s) offered: Pfizer for ages 12 and older