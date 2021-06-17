Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Businesses, other groups can request pop-up clinics from Austin Public Health

Pam Morgan, a Meals on Wheels Central Texas client, gets her first shot on her front porch through a partnership with Austin Public Health. (Photo provided through pool photographer, Meals on Wheels)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Businesses and other community groups can now request pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Austin Public Health (APH), in an effort to make it even easier for people to get the shots.

APH’s Mobile Vaccination Program announced it created an online form so organizations can fill it out and ask for the agency to visit their facility and provide COVID-19 vaccines.

Adrienne Sturrup, APH’s interim director, said in a news release this is part of the agency’s effort to move from mass vaccination clinics to more targeted efforts to get people vaccinated.

“We have seen success in reaching populations through place-based clinics that are linguistically and culturally appropriate,” Sturrup said. “These efforts include providing clinics at churches, schools, construction sites, businesses, libraries, recreation centers, apartment complexes, flea markets, naturalization ceremonies and homes.”

APH pointed out it’s still providing vaccines directly at people’s homes for those who are unable to leave, their families and their caregivers. People interested in scheduling a home visit to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can either call 311 or (512) 974-2000 and leave their name and phone number.

The agency shared it administered more than 5,900 vaccines thus far through its Mobile Vaccination Program.

“We are continuing to work toward the goal of vaccinating 70% of the eligible population with at least one dose by July 4th,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, said in a statement Thursday. “While we are incredibly close to this goal across the county, we continue to see zip codes with disproportionate vaccination rates. Ultimately, we need to have a 70% vaccine distribution across all zip codes and demographics.”

The SpeakUp Austin website also includes a forum now where people, businesses and organizations can share what perks are available for those who get vaccinated. Some of the incentives currently listed on the site mention free donuts at Krispy Kreme, free lamination at Staples stores and $75 bonuses for vaccinated Petco employees.