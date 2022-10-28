AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it collected 11 guns this week as a result of its Gun Surrender Program.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to give up unwanted firearms,” said APD Sgt. William Beck.

It was the first Gun Surrender Program for APD after a two-year hiatus.

“We collect the guns, we end up entering the gun into our report system, it’s marked for destruction and then eventually it’ll be destroyed,” said Sgt. Beck.

When asked if the program was successful, Sgt. Beck said, “Every little bit of it helps. If we can take a gun that would eventually be used in a violent crime off the street, absolutely!”

APD said it would hold another Gun Surrender Program but not a Gun Buy Back Program.

“I think, historically, statistics have shown that gun buyback programs don’t work,” said Sgt. Beck.

If you have a gun you’d like to surrender, APD said you can call 311, and an officer can collect the gun.