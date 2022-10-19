AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said there were 59 DWI-related arrests while it conducted a DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative over the past two weekends.

APD said the operation ran between Oct. 6-10 and Oct. 14-17 from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., which was consecutive with both Austin City Limits Festival weekends.

APD said there were 28 during the first week and 31 in the second week, according to a report.

“APD, the City of Austin Transportation Department, and the Texas Department of Transportation continue to focus on preventing lives from being lost on Austin’s streets, highways, and waterways,” APD said in a statement. “The Department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.”

The dates for next year’s ACL Fest were announced Sunday. The music festival will return in 2023 on Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.