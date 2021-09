WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly 3,700 Oncor customers are without power Sunday night in Central Texas as storms move through the area.

According to Oncor’s power outage map, there are a total of 21 outages affecting 3,394 customers within Williamson County. There are 11 outages, affecting 301 customers in Travis County. Current projections estimate power will be restored to customers around 11 p.m. Sunday.

