AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council voted Thursday to allocate a $22.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support its Safe Streets and Roads for All program, per a city news release.

City officials said the money will be used by the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department to “begin developing and implementing grant-funded traffic safety projects across the city,” per the release. City council approved the funding’s use at more than 60 locations citywide, with specific project sites poised to be chosen “after further analysis is completed.”

Austin’s funding allocation will cover:

Major safety projects at 5-7 intersection locations

Installing up to 10 pedestrian hybrid beacons

Supporting high-visibility crosswalk markings, street lighting, traffic signal improvements at dozens of city locations

Funding a safety education campaign mainly focused on roundabouts

The federal funding extends from Congress’ $5 billion available for Safe Streets and Roads for All programs across the country. Austin’s federal grant award was first announced back in February, the release said.