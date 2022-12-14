AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the holiday season and Operation Christmas Child is providing gifts to children in need — including here in Austin.

Operation Christmas Child, overseen by the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse, is an initiative where people pack shoeboxes full of children’s toys, school supplies and personal care items. The holiday initiative is nearly 30 years in the making after launching in 1993.

Last year in Austin, participants compiled and donated more than 38,000 shoeboxes. Currently, there are 294 participating churches in the Austin region, according to Samaritan’s Purse officials.

Participating drop-off locations in Austin include Great Hills Baptist Church, Hays Hill Baptist Church, LifeAustin and Hyde Park Baptist Church.

More than 330,000 shoeboxes have been donated by residents in the Austin metro area throughout the past 10 years, officials added.

To learn more about the initiative and how to contribute this holiday season, click here.