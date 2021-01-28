Nearly 30 displaced after north Austin apartment complex fire

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters were able to put out a fire at a north Austin apartment complex near North Lamar Boulevard Thursday night.

The Austin Fire Department says it happened at 701 West Longspur Boulevard. The apartments listed at that address are the Longspur Crossing Apartments.

The department says the blaze was contained to one unit with heavy damage. Twenty nine residents living in eight units will be displaced due to damage to the building’s electric service.

No one was hurt, AFD said.

  • A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
    A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
  • A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
    A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
  • A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
    A fire broke out at a north Austin apartment complex off West Longspur Boulevard Thursday night (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss