AUSTIN (KXAN) — Improvements are happening to restore power to customers after an outage near Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map.

A total of 1,980 customers were without power as of 12:40 p.m. The map showed the estimated time of restoration to be around 2:15 p.m.

However, as of 2:40 p.m., only 104 customers are still affected.

According to Austin Energy’s social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.

Austin Energy said it would provide updates when they become available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.