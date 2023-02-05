AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the City of Austin said it would receive a $22.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help make its streets safer.

According to the city, the grant was a part of a $5 billion Safe Streets and Roads for All program established as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“In total, Austin Transportation plans to implement safety improvements at more than 60 locations through this grant, with at least half of project funding allocated to underserved communities,” the city said.

According to a release, the city said it had a record of reducing severe crashes through its Vision Zero safety initiatives.

“Safety improvements have led to a 31% reduction in the annual number of fatal or serious injury crashes at major intersections and a 17% decrease in fatal and serious injury crashes on the city’s High-Injury Roadways,” the city said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the grant would accelerate Austin’s ability to deliver life-saving infrastructure improvements to the community.

“It is through a team effort that we will end the tragic and preventable fatalities and injuries on our roadway system,” Watson said.

Officials said it would take a systematic approach to evaluate specific locations and treatments for safety improvements, which would involve evaluating the safety and equity impacts of engineering treatments and selecting context-specific tools.

“Those tools could include traffic signal installations, high-visibility crosswalks, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, added turning lanes, medians or other changes,” the city said.