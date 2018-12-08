Nearly 2,000 PEC customers in Cedar Park lose power overnight

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Many residents in the Cedar Park area lost power overnight and into the early Saturday morning hours due to a main outage.

Pedernales Electric Company customers in two Cedar Park District neighborhoods lost power starting at around 1:43 a.m. Just over 1,700 customers' meters were affected by the incident, and the number gradually reduced as crews worked to restore power in the area overnight into the morning.

The outage was caused by faulty underground circuit equipment, according to PEC officials. The unit will be replaced next week, but as of 8:00 a.m., power was restored to all who were affected.