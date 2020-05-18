Nearly 11,000 applied for Austin rent assistance program in May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin rent assistance program received nearly 11,000 applicants over a three-day window in May, according to a City of Austin memo.

Presented by the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants Program (RENT) aimed to provide financial assistance to Austin tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by paying their May 2020 rent.

To be eligible for the program, applicants needed to prove they lived in the City of Austin, met a certain income requirement, aren’t receiving other government assistance and are dealing with job/income loss due to COVID-19.

Out of 10,738 total applications, 5,552 applicants were considered preliminarily eligible for program assistance. The program expected to pay out nearly $6.9 million to approved applicants. The average rent request for each eligible applicant was $1,185, according to the memo.

The total application number includes started, eligible and denied applications. Rent payments were expected to be made no later than Friday, May 15.