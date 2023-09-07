AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Economic Development Department said nearly $1.5 million in funds was awarded to 65 local arts non-profit organizations through the Creative Space Assistance Program.

According to a release, the program awarded grants between $5,000 and $50,000 to creative organizations and independent artists with commercial studio spaces facing displacement or new commercial leases at higher and unaffordable rates.

“Austin’s creative organizations and independent artists are a cornerstone of our city’s identity,” states Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director of the Economic Development Department. “These grants represent an investment in local creative organizations and professionals, who are susceptible to the increasing operational expenses within the city. Our team takes pride in providing essential funding to ensure that creatives can persist in their creative efforts that contribute to the well-being of our entire community.

According to the city, 43% of grantees identify their leadership as majority diverse race/ethnicity and 46% of grantees identify their leadership as majority female or non-binary.

The city said 1,735 people were employed by the 65 grantee organizations.