NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt to report from Austin for ‘Across America’ series on Nov. 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor live from Austin on Monday for his “Across America” series.

The special coverage in Austin will focus on the city’s growth.

KXAN reporter Tahera Rahman will join Holt to discuss Austin’s tech industry boom.

News anchors Robert Hadlock and Britt Moreno will discuss the importance of journalism in an interview that will air on KXAN that night.

Holt will also be reporting from the ground in St. Louis, Washington D.C., Nashville and Phoenix.

The series will take an in-depth look at how the pandemic has impacted the cities’ real estate markets, school structures, crime rates and political systems.

Watch NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt’s “Across America” on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on KXAN.