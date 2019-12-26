NBC News: Wake, funeral planned for Heidi Broussard in Lake Charles, La.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBC News’ Sam Brock confirmed details Thursday of the funeral for Heidi Broussard, the Austin woman who was found dead in the trunk of a car near Houston last week.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in Lake Charles, La., with a public viewing from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, NBC News confirmed with Heidi’s mother, Tammy Broussard.

Margot, Heidi’s 4-week-old daughter who had been in Child Protection Services custody, was reunited with family on Monday. A prayer vigil was held at Garrison Park on Monday night, and Austinites showed their support of Broussard and her family.