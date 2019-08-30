NBC News partners with Texas Tribune to air 2019 Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you can’t attend this year’s Texas Tribune Festival but still want to tune into the conversation then NBC and MSNBC has you covered.

NBC and MSNBC renewed their partnership with the Tribune Festival for the second year in a row. Their roster of political reporters and analysts will be there to broadcast the conversations with leading presidential candidates and other notorious political figures. Some of the reporters attending the event include Geoff Bennett, Garrett Haake, Chris Hayes, Steve Kornacki, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle, Katy Tur and more.

The festival begins Thursday Sept. 26 and ends Sept. 28 with a closing conversation with Nancy Pelosi. Other coverage includes conversations with democratic candidates and discussions from inside the Paramount Theatre.

Coverage will be streamed live exclusively at NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW.

