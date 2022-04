AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin high school business program wants all area schools to help celebrate school pride. The Navarro Early College High School business program is throwing a Cultural Carnival and Pride Week Celebration from Monday, April 18 to Saturday, April 23.

The program wants Austin schools to form groups or troupes to create costumes to show school pride at a parade at the school on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Here is a schedule of events at Navarro, located at 1201 Payton Gin Road:

Tuesday, April 19, 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Tie Dye Shirts (or other clothing)

Tuesday, April 19, 5-6 p.m.: Zumba

Thursday, April 21, 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Costume MakerSpace – create a costume or costume accessories

Friday, April 22, 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Costume MakerSpace – create a costume or costume accessories

Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Parade of Troupes around Navarro HS (1-mile route)

The campus was formerly Sidney Lanier Early College High School. AISD renamed it in 2019 in honor of fallen soldier and Lainer alumni Sgt. Juan P. Navarro.