AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Texas Gas Service responded to a gas line hit on Loop 360, and there is no word on when the repairs will be complete, according to a Texas Gas Service spokesperson.

Crews are on-site working to shut off the gas and make repairs, the spokesperson said. The agency is taking steps to prevent customers from losing service in the area.

The spokesperson said to call 811 or submit a line locate request to Texas811.org at least 48 hours in advance before any digging project — whether it be large or small.