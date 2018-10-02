National Night Out: APD focuses on community policing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police officer (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Across the country, thousands will gather Tuesday for the annual National Night Out. It's an opportunity to get to know those in your community who wear the badge.

Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley says his goal is to build on community relations every day. Just last week, he laid out his list of goals for the department. One of those goals included community policing.

"It's so important that those neighborhoods around the city that have higher crime rates feel safe communicating with the police and partnering with them," Manley said.

He adds the department has practiced community policing for years but never had a policy in place until now. Manley says it focuses on building those relationships one interaction at a time.

"This policy gives officers guidelines to the officers, not only as far as exceptions but ways we can work with the community to build priorities, because priorities across the city vary neighborhood by neighborhood sometimes based on the issues or challenges that take place in particular neighborhoods," Manley said.

Measuring if those guidelines are working is important to Chief Manley, who says they can do that through the department's outlined matrix report.

"There are metrics about how we evaluate ourselves across many different areas," he said. "Some of them are ones you would expect: property crime rate, violent crime rate, fear of crime, and others are really focused in on community relationships and community policing in the city."

Tuesday's National Night Out events kick off at 7 p.m. Contact your local police department for times and locations.