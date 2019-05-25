National movement 'The Mayor's Challenge' aims to prevent veteran suicide Mayor Adler calls attention to preventing veteran suicide prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is calling attention to efforts to help prevent veterans from taking their own life.

Adler outlined the goals of "The Mayor's Challenge" to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families.

Each day more than 20 veterans commit suicide and Mayor Adler wants people in Austin to recognize veterans, reach out and connect with them, and make sure everyone knows what resources are available.

"The Mayor's Challenge" is a national movement coordinated by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.

