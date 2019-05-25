National movement 'The Mayor's Challenge' aims to prevent veteran suicide
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is calling attention to efforts to help prevent veterans from taking their own life.
Adler outlined the goals of "The Mayor's Challenge" to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families.
Each day more than 20 veterans commit suicide and Mayor Adler wants people in Austin to recognize veterans, reach out and connect with them, and make sure everyone knows what resources are available.
"The Mayor's Challenge" is a national movement coordinated by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Vietnam War re-enactments are helping Texans remember the true meaning of the holiday.
Texas Close Assault 1968 kicked off at Camp Mabry Saturday. This event honors the service and sacrifice of America's veterans.
It focuses on the history of the Armed Forces — specifically during the Vietnam War.
Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Riverside
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in southeast Austin.
A vehicle rescue was initiated at East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Boulevard around 8 a.m., according to a tweet from ATCEMS.
Potentially four vehicles were involved, with a total of eight patients attended to. Five of the victims were transported to St. David's South Medical Center.
Austin man accused of pointing gun at ambulance during heavy traffic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of pointing a gun at an ambulance driver during slow traffic near downtown Austin Friday.
Austin police were dispatched to the 50 block of Interstate highway 35 near the Colorado River around 11:47 a.m. The caller said a man in a black Honda Accord pointed a gun at them.
The victim told police he was driving an ambulance in bumper-to-bumper traffic along I-35. He said the black Honda in front of him would take a few seconds to move forward when traffic progressed. The victim assumed the driver was distracted or talking on his cell phone.
