AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

To celebrate, animal nonprofit Austin Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees starting at noon at its Town Lake location.

From noon to 6 p.m., adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats at the Town Lake location on Cesar Chavez.

Dogs available for adoption include five pups named after Willie Nelson’s music to celebrate the singer’s 90th birthday.

Midnight Rider (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!) Highway Man (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!) Stardust (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!) Rainbow Connection (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!) Lukenbach (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!)

Here are a few other Central Texas animal shelters where you can find a furry friend to adopt: