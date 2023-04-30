AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
To celebrate, animal nonprofit Austin Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees starting at noon at its Town Lake location.
From noon to 6 p.m., adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats at the Town Lake location on Cesar Chavez.
Dogs available for adoption include five pups named after Willie Nelson’s music to celebrate the singer’s 90th birthday.
Here are a few other Central Texas animal shelters where you can find a furry friend to adopt:
- Austin Animal Center
- Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services
- Texas Humane Heroes
- Central Texas SPCA
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
- San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
- PAWS Shelter of Central Texas
- Lockhart Animal Shelter
- Bastrop Animal Shelter