AUSTIN (KXAN) — The arraignment of Natin “Nate” Paul, the Austin real estate investor at the center of the Ken Paxton impeachment, was reset to June 26.

Paul was originally scheduled to appear for his arraignment Thursday, but a United States magistrate judge signed an order for a continuance Tuesday.

According to court documents, Paul’s counsel requested that the hearing be reset.

“The Government does not oppose the continuance. The Court finds good cause for this extension,” documents said.

With the new arraignment date, Paul is set to appear at 11 a.m.