AUSTIN (KXAN) — The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) revealed a new Narcan vending machine installed outside Cenote Coffee Shop on East Cesar Chavez Street.

Nice Project ATX installed announced it installed a Narcan vending machine near downtown Austin./ Frank Martinez KXAN News

The vending machine offers kits with the nasal spray to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

State and local officials have tried increasing awareness of the potentially life-saving medicine.

This is the project’s third vending machine in Austin.

The first Narcan vending machine was installed in Austin in August 2022.

The project previously partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.

“With fentanyl being found in the local street drug supply, Narcan can be very important to have on-hand in case someone encounters opioids unknowingly or at a higher dose than intended,” said Em Gray, with The N.I.C.E Project, in a news release. “This is long overdue. This need has been under-resourced for a long time, and often, people don’t know how to access Narcan, where to access it or sometimes how to use it. They often only hear of it because of the loss or near-loss of a friend, loved one, or acquaintance.”